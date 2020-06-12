Investors Purchase Large Volume of Lakeland Industries Put Options (NASDAQ:LAKE)

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 3,206 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,594% compared to the typical daily volume of 119 put options.

NASDAQ:LAKE opened at $20.95 on Friday. Lakeland Industries has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $28.00. The company has a market cap of $116.88 million, a P/E ratio of 52.38 and a beta of -0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.17 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Get Lakeland Industries alerts:

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.91. Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $45.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lakeland Industries will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on LAKE. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Lakeland Industries from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Lakeland Industries from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lakeland Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Lakeland Industries from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lakeland Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.

In other news, Director Christopher James Ryan sold 31,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $518,562.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 394,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,526,717.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries in the first quarter valued at about $400,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 359.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,151 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries in the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Industries

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells a range of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market in the United States and internationally. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, and hazardous chemical and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.