Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) Stock Holdings Increased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 248.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 40,655 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $29.62 on Friday. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $41.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.81 and a 200-day moving average of $28.95. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IOVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Iovance Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.71.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

