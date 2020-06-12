iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Shares Purchased by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) by 32.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $2,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 294.7% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

NYSEARCA IXJ opened at $70.45 on Friday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.07 and a fifty-two week high of $71.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.84.

About iShares Global Healthcare ETF

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

