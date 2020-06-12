iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 806 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWD. Cabana LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of IWD opened at $119.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.92 and a 200-day moving average of $121.64. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $84.11 and a 52 week high of $138.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

