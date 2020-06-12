iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,853,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,160,000 after buying an additional 605,866 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 14,565.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,358,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,847,000 after buying an additional 2,342,475 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,131,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,475,000 after buying an additional 494,292 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $219,953,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,847,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,099,000 after buying an additional 299,993 shares during the period.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.69. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $110.03 and a one year high of $112.99.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

