J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $314.99 Million

Brokerages expect J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) to announce $314.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for J2 Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $319.59 million and the lowest is $311.08 million. J2 Global posted sales of $322.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J2 Global will report full year sales of $1.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover J2 Global.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $332.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.36 million. J2 Global had a return on equity of 27.28% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JCOM. ValuEngine cut J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays began coverage on J2 Global in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Sidoti dropped their target price on J2 Global from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in J2 Global by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,590,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,864,000 after buying an additional 119,082 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in J2 Global by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,273,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,040,000 after purchasing an additional 355,483 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in J2 Global by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,746,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,688,000 after purchasing an additional 42,336 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in J2 Global by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,250,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,589,000 after purchasing an additional 95,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in J2 Global by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,106,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,724,000 after purchasing an additional 91,386 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JCOM opened at $81.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. J2 Global has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $104.57.

About J2 Global

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

