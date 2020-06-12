John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. (NYSE:HTD) Holdings Decreased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. (NYSE:HTD) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,769 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 26,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 71,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 101,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,518,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. by 13.3% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter.

Get John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. alerts:

Shares of NYSE HTD opened at $19.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.07. John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $28.53.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.60%.

John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. Company Profile

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. (NYSE:HTD).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.