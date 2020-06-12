JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,285 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 9.1% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 90,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 7,516 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,341,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 63.3% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,319,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after buying an additional 511,220 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 18.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 16,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,043,000.

AMJ stock opened at $15.95 on Friday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $25.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.69.

