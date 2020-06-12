JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 41,498 Shares of City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,074,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,498 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.26% of City Office REIT worth $7,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CIO. FMR LLC bought a new stake in City Office REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in City Office REIT by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in City Office REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in City Office REIT by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in City Office REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

In other City Office REIT news, COO Gregory Tylee purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.68 per share, with a total value of $38,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 263,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,944. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Thomas Farrar purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.14 per share, with a total value of $107,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,025 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,038.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $225,600. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CIO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Compass Point downgraded City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet downgraded City Office REIT from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James downgraded City Office REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. City Office REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

NYSE CIO opened at $9.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $461.45 million, a PE ratio of -107.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. City Office REIT Inc has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $14.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.40 and a 200-day moving average of $11.16.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $40.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.35 million. City Office REIT had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 1.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that City Office REIT Inc will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

City Office REIT Profile

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At December 31, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.7 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.