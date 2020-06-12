JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Position in Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 968,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,259 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.03% of Adient worth $8,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Adient during the 4th quarter valued at $20,487,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Adient by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 250,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after buying an additional 172,070 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Adient during the 4th quarter valued at $8,941,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Adient by 179.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 193,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 124,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adient during the 1st quarter valued at $2,751,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Adient alerts:

Adient stock opened at $19.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.76. Adient PLC has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $29.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 3.58.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.50. Adient had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adient PLC will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADNT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Adient from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Adient from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Adient from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Adient from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Adient from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Adient has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.91.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

Featured Story: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.