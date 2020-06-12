Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They presently have a GBX 9,847 ($125.33) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of £101.55 ($129.25). JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.12% from the company’s previous close.

JET has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,700 ($123.46) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,600 ($96.73) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 6,200 ($78.91) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 8,000 ($101.82) to GBX 9,800 ($124.73) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “top pick” rating and issued a GBX 9,600 ($122.18) price objective (up previously from GBX 8,800 ($112.00)) on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 9,367.22 ($119.22).

LON JET opened at GBX 7,685.88 ($97.82) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 8,452.56. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a fifty-two week low of GBX 65.28 ($0.83) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 9,168 ($116.69). The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.84.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace that connects consumers and restaurants through its Websites and apps in ten European countries. Its business relies on participating restaurants to deliver food themselves, with the Takeaway.com platform serving as a source of orders for restaurants and facilitating online payment processes.

