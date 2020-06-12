Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) by 72.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,562 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. 22.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab bought 7,380,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.16 per share, for a total transaction of $200,440,800.00. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KDP shares. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.45.

NYSE:KDP opened at $28.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.62. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a 12 month low of $18.98 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.44.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 49.18%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

