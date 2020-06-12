KeyCorp Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for CMS Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 9th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.74. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CMS Energy’s FY2021 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays upgraded CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.50 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.83.

CMS Energy stock opened at $58.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.45. CMS Energy has a 12 month low of $46.03 and a 12 month high of $69.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMS. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth $12,589,610,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,263,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $955,474,000 after buying an additional 673,551 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 9.8% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,110,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $358,973,000 after buying an additional 543,744 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,197,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $305,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,773,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,920,000 after purchasing an additional 20,371 shares during the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $48,790.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,969.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total value of $312,088.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,129,651.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,711 shares of company stock worth $761,599 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.46%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

