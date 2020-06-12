Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) Upgraded to “Outperform” at William Blair

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) was upgraded by equities researchers at William Blair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KNSL. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $134.00) on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Kinsale Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.50.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

NASDAQ:KNSL opened at $158.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.23 and a beta of 0.60. Kinsale Capital Group has a twelve month low of $80.93 and a twelve month high of $160.76.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $108.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.35 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James Joseph Ritchie sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $600,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,790,105.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Marson sold 713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $106,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,052 shares in the company, valued at $11,707,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,891 shares of company stock worth $5,989,007. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,990,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,575,000 after acquiring an additional 848,454 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,773,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,285,000 after purchasing an additional 181,764 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 746,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,046,000 after purchasing an additional 27,821 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 693,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,461,000 after purchasing an additional 59,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 457,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,815,000 after purchasing an additional 17,954 shares during the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.