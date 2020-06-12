Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) Upgraded to Buy at Roth Capital

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) was upgraded by investment analysts at Roth Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on KL. TD Securities raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$67.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. National Bank Financial cut shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$64.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$58.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$61.93.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

Shares of TSE KL opened at C$50.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 52 week low of C$25.67 and a 52 week high of C$67.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$55.87 and its 200 day moving average price is C$52.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.16 by C($0.22). The company had revenue of C$744.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$737.99 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.7600002 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.