Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 18.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,580 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KFY. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 16.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,239,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,153,000 after buying an additional 174,552 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 29.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 17,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its position in Korn Ferry by 21.2% in the first quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 189,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 33,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 302,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,351,000 after purchasing an additional 57,608 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KFY shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Korn Ferry from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti cut shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Korn Ferry from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.60.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Burnison acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $51,260.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,971 shares in the company, valued at $7,944,556.73. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary D. Burnison bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.94 per share, with a total value of $25,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 306,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,962,827.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $168,595 over the last three months. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE KFY opened at $31.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Korn Ferry has a twelve month low of $21.45 and a twelve month high of $48.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.81.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $515.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Korn Ferry Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

