Langley Steinert Sells 51,970 Shares of CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) Stock

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) CEO Langley Steinert sold 51,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $1,405,788.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,253,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,895,381.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 11th, Langley Steinert sold 46,904 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $1,163,219.20.

On Thursday, June 4th, Langley Steinert sold 24,011 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total transaction of $664,864.59.

On Monday, June 1st, Langley Steinert sold 24,011 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total transaction of $646,616.23.

On Thursday, May 28th, Langley Steinert sold 24,011 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total transaction of $634,370.62.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Langley Steinert sold 24,011 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $623,805.78.

On Friday, May 22nd, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $297,148.50.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Langley Steinert sold 12,283 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total transaction of $303,390.10.

On Friday, May 15th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $271,575.72.

On Wednesday, May 13th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $266,173.02.

On Monday, May 11th, Langley Steinert sold 14,514 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $359,947.20.

CARG stock opened at $24.80 on Friday. CarGurus Inc has a one year low of $14.25 and a one year high of $40.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 67.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 2.03.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.12. CarGurus had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $157.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. CarGurus’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CarGurus Inc will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in CarGurus by 12.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in CarGurus by 181.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,125,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,322,000 after acquiring an additional 725,384 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in CarGurus by 1.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,235,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,048,000 after acquiring an additional 78,344 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in CarGurus during the first quarter valued at $554,000. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in CarGurus by 126.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,177,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,308,000 after acquiring an additional 657,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Monday, June 1st. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of CarGurus from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. TheStreet cut shares of CarGurus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

