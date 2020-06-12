Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $2.70 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS) – Stock analysts at Desjardins raised their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Lassonde Industries in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 10th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.70 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.50. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Lassonde Industries’ FY2020 earnings at $10.91 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $11.52 EPS.

Lassonde Industries has a 12-month low of C$209.50 and a 12-month high of C$269.18.

Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported C$3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.30 by C$1.00. The firm had revenue of C$472.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$455.35 million.

Lassonde Industries Company Profile

Lassonde Industries Inc is a Canada-based company, which develops, manufactures and markets a range of ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks. The Company is a producer of store brand shelf-stable fruit juices and drinks in the United States and a producer of cranberry sauces. The Company operates in two market segments: the retail segment and the food service segment.

