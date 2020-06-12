LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in LGI Homes by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,325,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,150,000 after purchasing an additional 131,652 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in LGI Homes by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,154,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,278,000 after purchasing an additional 438,258 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in LGI Homes by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,142,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,574,000 after purchasing an additional 48,446 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in LGI Homes by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 762,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,410,000 after purchasing an additional 73,176 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in LGI Homes by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 675,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,749,000 after purchasing an additional 11,674 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LGIH opened at $81.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 14.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.31. LGI Homes Inc has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $95.72.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $454.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.39 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business’s revenue was up 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that LGI Homes Inc will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $102.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.42.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

