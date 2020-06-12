Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $12.00

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd (NASDAQ:MGIC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.00 and last traded at $12.00, with a volume of 1228 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.38.

MGIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05. The company has a market cap of $565.25 million, a PE ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.92.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $85.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.65 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 11.94%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 202.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,013 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 962.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,612 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 19,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.27% of the company’s stock.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGIC)

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and IT outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

