Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.60

Shares of Marathon Gold Corp (TSE:MOZ) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.60 and traded as low as $1.56. Marathon Gold shares last traded at $1.59, with a volume of 829,631 shares.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MOZ. National Bank Financial set a C$2.50 price target on Marathon Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Marathon Gold from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Beacon Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Gold in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th.

The company has a market cap of $341.48 million and a P/E ratio of -61.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.60 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a current ratio of 8.39.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Gold Corp will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Phillip Charles Walford sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.36, for a total transaction of C$677,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,658,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,314,282.70.

About Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ)

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold and base metal deposits. Its principal property is the Valentine Lake gold property with 14 contiguous mineral licenses covering an area of 240 km2 located in Newfoundland.

