Mckenna Michelle Sells 1,400 Shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) Stock

RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) Director Mckenna Michelle sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.96, for a total transaction of $384,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,854.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mckenna Michelle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 18th, Mckenna Michelle sold 1,000 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $270,200.00.

NYSE:RNG opened at $257.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $256.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -204.10 and a beta of 0.64. RingCentral Inc has a twelve month low of $110.34 and a twelve month high of $292.48.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $267.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.83 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 11.14% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that RingCentral Inc will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in RingCentral by 227.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,865 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in RingCentral by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,694 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,955,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. RingCentral currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.68.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

