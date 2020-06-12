Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Decreased by Tradewinds Capital Management LLC

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 269,799 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 5,178 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 13.3% of Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $42,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Interstate Bank increased its holdings in Microsoft by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 96,571 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,230,000 after purchasing an additional 7,749 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 12,108 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,977 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 8,268 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 29,546 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. BidaskClub downgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Microsoft from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Microsoft from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.91.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $186.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $181.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.94. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $130.71 and a 52-week high of $198.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,419.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 in the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

