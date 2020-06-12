Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Headinvest LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Headinvest LLC increased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,766 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 2.7% of Headinvest LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,994,272 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,468,497,000 after purchasing an additional 600,041 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 33,220 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,323 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,012,814 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $790,859,000 after purchasing an additional 879,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $186.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $130.71 and a 52-week high of $198.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,419.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $181.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 over the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, May 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Oppenheimer upgraded Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.91.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

