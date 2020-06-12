MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,478 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,160 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $7,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 447,859 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,892,000 after purchasing an additional 25,621 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,934 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,967,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 60,205 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after purchasing an additional 6,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 289,545 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,195,000 after purchasing an additional 18,014 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSTR stock opened at $117.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a one year low of $90.00 and a one year high of $165.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 0.61.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.12). MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $111.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.25 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.50.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics and mobility software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Consulting that provides customers with assessment, advisory, architecture, and deployment services to guide their customers in defining, developing, and delivering business analytics solutions for their enterprises across various industries; and MicroStrategy Education, which consists of classroom-based courses, instructor-led courses, recorded courses, self-paced e-learning modules, customer on-site training, and enterprise E-Courseware options for large organizations in various languages.

