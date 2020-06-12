Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 166 Shares of American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in American States Water were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AWR. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in American States Water by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of American States Water in the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,097,000 after acquiring an additional 8,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of American States Water from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research increased their target price on shares of American States Water from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised American States Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on American States Water in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on American States Water from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American States Water presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.80.

In other American States Water news, VP Bryan K. Switzer sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,774. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,200 shares of company stock valued at $95,760 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

American States Water stock opened at $75.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.33 and a 200-day moving average of $84.20. American States Water Co has a 1 year low of $65.11 and a 1 year high of $96.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.97, a P/E/G ratio of 7.18 and a beta of -0.07.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.42 million. American States Water had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American States Water Co will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.28%.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

