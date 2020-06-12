Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires New Position in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 65,637 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De during the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De during the first quarter valued at about $160,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 85,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 35,523 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 176.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 103,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 66,415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BSMX. ValuEngine cut Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Shares of BSMX opened at $3.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $8.01.

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 14.92%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Santander (México), SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Global Corporate Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

