Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 2,344 Shares of Enel Americas SA (NYSE:ENIA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Enel Americas SA (NYSE:ENIA) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Enel Americas were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Enel Americas by 0.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,582,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,373,000 after acquiring an additional 72,304 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Enel Americas by 11.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,170,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,391,000 after acquiring an additional 644,941 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Enel Americas by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,444,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,995,000 after acquiring an additional 313,763 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Enel Americas by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,690,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,501,000 after acquiring an additional 288,100 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Enel Americas by 301.8% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 967,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,628,000 after acquiring an additional 727,052 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

ENIA stock opened at $8.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.88. Enel Americas SA has a 12 month low of $5.22 and a 12 month high of $11.21.

Enel Americas (NYSE:ENIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter. Enel Americas had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 14.90%.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.4394 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This is an increase from Enel Americas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. This represents a yield of 6.6%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ENIA. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Enel Americas to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Enel Americas from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

Enel Américas SA operates as an electricity utility company in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2017, it had 11,444 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 17.2 million distribution customers.

