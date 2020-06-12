Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stake in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 68.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,564 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Mercury General by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,147,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,631,000 after buying an additional 112,160 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Mercury General by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,137,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,317,000 after buying an additional 116,592 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mercury General by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 673,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,808,000 after buying an additional 244,168 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mercury General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,322,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Mercury General by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 573,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,935,000 after buying an additional 174,568 shares in the last quarter. 41.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gabriel Tirador bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.17 per share, for a total transaction of $108,510.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 41,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,454.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman George Joseph bought 63,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.27 per share, for a total transaction of $2,493,645.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 19,612,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,199,918.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 462,246 shares of company stock worth $17,028,397 in the last 90 days. 34.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mercury General stock opened at $41.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Mercury General Co. has a 1-year low of $33.45 and a 1-year high of $65.22.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $954.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.89 million. Mercury General had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 8.88%. Mercury General’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mercury General Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Mercury General from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th.

Mercury General Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

