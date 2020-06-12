Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $238,000 Holdings in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Tata Motors were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tata Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Tata Motors by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tata Motors in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Tata Motors in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Tata Motors by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TTM. CLSA lowered shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tata Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of NYSE TTM opened at $7.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.04 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. Tata Motors Limited has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $14.03.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Limited designs, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It operates through Automotive Operations and All Other Operations segments. The company offers cars, sports vehicles, trucks, buses, and defence vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications; aggregates, such as axles and transmissions for commercial vehicles; and factory automation equipment.

