Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $289,000 Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,461 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 460,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,444,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 300,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,157,000 after buying an additional 101,200 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 81,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 21,002.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 266,308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,982,000 after buying an additional 265,046 shares in the last quarter. 77.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QSR stock opened at $57.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.08. Restaurant Brands International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.08 and a fifty-two week high of $79.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 76.47%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on QSR. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.23.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Felipe A. Athayde sold 43,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $2,148,149.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,429 shares in the company, valued at $712,936.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

