Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Invests $324,000 in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,441,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,551,000 after purchasing an additional 40,630 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,483,000 after buying an additional 215,600 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,527,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,999,000 after buying an additional 129,205 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,525,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,001,000 after buying an additional 8,177 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,769,000. 99.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Saumya Sutaria bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $283,600.00. Also, EVP Marie Quintana bought 2,596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $36,811.28. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 23,596 shares of company stock worth $334,591. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

THC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.42.

Shares of THC opened at $19.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.98, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.32. Tenet Healthcare Corp has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $39.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.47, a PEG ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 2.31.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.96. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 65.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Corp will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

