Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases Shares of 7,239 Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AY. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Yield during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,976,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Atlantica Yield by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Atlantica Yield by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 33,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Atlantica Yield by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 112,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 15,770 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlantica Yield by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 548,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,756,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977 shares during the period. 39.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Atlantica Yield stock opened at $26.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.91. Atlantica Yield PLC has a 12 month low of $17.74 and a 12 month high of $32.50.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.29). Atlantica Yield had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $210.40 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Atlantica Yield PLC will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. Atlantica Yield’s payout ratio is presently 268.85%.

A number of analysts recently commented on AY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlantica Yield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Atlantica Yield from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Raymond James set a $33.00 price target on Atlantica Yield and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Atlantica Yield in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Atlantica Yield from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

