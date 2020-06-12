Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 10,568 Shares of Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) by 88.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,568 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Argo Group were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Argo Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 45,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in Argo Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $340,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its holdings in Argo Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 421,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,628,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Argo Group by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,553,000 after buying an additional 87,001 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Argo Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 843,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,270,000 after buying an additional 32,603 shares during the period.

ARGO has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Argo Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Argo Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Argo Group from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Argo Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Argo Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

NASDAQ:ARGO opened at $33.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.50. Argo Group has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $76.47.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $472.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.00 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%.

In other news, Director Samuel G. Liss bought 1,515 shares of Argo Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.30 per share, for a total transaction of $48,934.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,556.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Bradley bought 3,000 shares of Argo Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.56 per share, with a total value of $82,680.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,636 shares in the company, valued at $403,368.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Argo Group

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

