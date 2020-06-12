Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 12,938 Shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 63.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,354 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 12,938 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 10,160 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.78.

AngloGold Ashanti stock opened at $25.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.23. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 52-week low of $12.66 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.10.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dóre bars. The company operates 14 mines and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

