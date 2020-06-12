Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 15,066 Shares of Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 225,195 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 15,066 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Transocean were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Transocean by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,228,556 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $42,852,000 after purchasing an additional 96,764 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Transocean by 35.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 49,558 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Transocean by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 132,826 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 13,148 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,008,630 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 24.6% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 490,115 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 96,708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RIG stock opened at $2.02 on Friday. Transocean LTD has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.45.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 47.72%. The business had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Transocean LTD will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RIG. Bank of America downgraded Transocean from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Argus downgraded Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on Transocean from $8.00 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. DNB Markets cut Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Transocean has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.54.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

