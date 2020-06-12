Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 300 Shares of Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,686 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Open Text were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Open Text by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,937 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Open Text by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,306 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Open Text by 2.6% during the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,475 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Open Text by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,445 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Open Text by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,434 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. 66.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OTEX stock opened at $41.19 on Friday. Open Text Corp has a one year low of $29.11 and a one year high of $47.85. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.61 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Open Text had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $814.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Open Text Corp will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.1746 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.04%.

OTEX has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Open Text from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Open Text from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Open Text from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Pi Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Open Text in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James set a $45.00 target price on shares of Open Text and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Open Text presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.70.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

