Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 64,810 Shares of Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 80.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 64,810 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Air Lease during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 88,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 16,543 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease in the fourth quarter valued at $576,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 1,232.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Air Lease from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Air Lease in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.40.

AL stock opened at $29.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.79. Air Lease Corp has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $49.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.05.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.11). Air Lease had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $511.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Air Lease Corp will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 11.79%.

In related news, Director Jie Chen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $1,823,360.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,368,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,567,541.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

