Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 78,469 Shares of Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in shares of Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) by 42.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,469 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.55% of Grindrod Shipping worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 24,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 7,199 shares during the period. 7.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Grindrod Shipping alerts:

Separately, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.55 price target on shares of Grindrod Shipping in a report on Sunday, February 16th.

Shares of GRIN stock opened at $2.50 on Friday. Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $7.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.46.

Grindrod Shipping Profile

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers. The company operates in two businesses, Drybulk Carriers and Tankers. It operates a fleet of 24 owned dry bulk carriers and 6 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Grindrod Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grindrod Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.