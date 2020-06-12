Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 82,480 Shares of Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN) by 36.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,932 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 82,480 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SAN. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Banco Santander in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Wealth Architects LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Fund Evaluation Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on SAN. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Banco Santander from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC cut Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Santander presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

NYSE SAN opened at $2.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.21. Banco Santander SA has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $4.74.

Banco Santander Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

