Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Takes $283,000 Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 71,693 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLF stock opened at $5.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.99. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $11.61.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The mining company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). The business had revenue of $324.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.23 million. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business’s revenue was up 106.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CLF shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.83.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

