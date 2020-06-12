Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $573.72

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC (LON:MAB1)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $573.72 and traded as high as $615.00. Mortgage Advice Bureau shares last traded at $603.00, with a volume of 11,261 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th.

The company has a market capitalization of $311.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 573.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 650.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were paid a dividend of GBX 6.40 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. Mortgage Advice Bureau’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.37%.

In other news, insider Nathan James McLean Imlach acquired 236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 550 ($7.00) per share, for a total transaction of £1,298 ($1,652.03).

About Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1)

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, through its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice in the United Kingdom. It provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. The company offers its services over the phone and face to face for customers.

