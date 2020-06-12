MultiCell Technologies’ (MEDS) “Speculative Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Taglich Brothers

MultiCell Technologies (NASDAQ:MEDS)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reissued by analysts at Taglich Brothers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for MultiCell Technologies’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MEDS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MultiCell Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of MultiCell Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MultiCell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ MEDS opened at $6.05 on Wednesday. MultiCell Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.23 and a twelve month high of $11.60. The stock has a market cap of $46.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 9.91 and a current ratio of 10.30.

MultiCell Technologies (NASDAQ:MEDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. MultiCell Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that MultiCell Technologies will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

MultiCell Technologies Company Profile

Trxade Group, Inc owns and operates a business-to-business Web-based marketplace focused on the pharmaceutical industry in the United States. It operates through Trxade, Inc; Community Specialty Pharmacy, LLC; and Other segments. The company operates a Web based market platform that enables commerce among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories, and services.

