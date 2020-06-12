Natalie Grace Wolfsen Sells 21,042 Shares of AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) Stock

AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) EVP Natalie Grace Wolfsen sold 21,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $587,492.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 421,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,769,815.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Natalie Grace Wolfsen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

On Monday, June 8th, Natalie Grace Wolfsen sold 7,926 shares of AssetMark Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total value of $225,098.40.

On Wednesday, April 29th, Natalie Grace Wolfsen sold 13,917 shares of AssetMark Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $333,868.83.

On Monday, April 27th, Natalie Grace Wolfsen sold 2,500 shares of AssetMark Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $56,575.00.

On Monday, April 13th, Natalie Grace Wolfsen sold 2,500 shares of AssetMark Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $50,925.00.

On Monday, March 30th, Natalie Grace Wolfsen sold 2,500 shares of AssetMark Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $50,000.00.

On Thursday, March 26th, Natalie Grace Wolfsen sold 2,500 shares of AssetMark Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $49,975.00.

Shares of NYSE:AMK opened at $27.92 on Friday. AssetMark Financial Holdings has a 12-month low of $13.94 and a 12-month high of $34.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion and a PE ratio of 58.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. AssetMark Financial had a positive return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $114.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.55 million. Equities research analysts predict that AssetMark Financial Holdings will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. 22.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMK shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on AssetMark Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on AssetMark Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AssetMark Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.