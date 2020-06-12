Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) COO Sells $547,846.26 in Stock

Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 12,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $547,846.26. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,001,225.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Robert Alan Schueren also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 7th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 15,000 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $600,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 1,988 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $60,057.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $42.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Natera Inc has a 1 year low of $16.87 and a 1 year high of $49.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.64 and a beta of 1.37.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.12. Natera had a negative return on equity of 78.56% and a negative net margin of 38.28%. The business had revenue of $94.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share. Natera’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Natera Inc will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NTRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Natera from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Natera from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Natera from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Natera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.56.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Natera during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Natera by 285.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Natera by 203.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Natera during the first quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

