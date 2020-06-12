New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 342,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,119 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.08% of New Residential Investment worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 1,727.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 43.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of New Residential Investment stock opened at $7.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.96. New Residential Investment Corp has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $17.66.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $185.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.46 million. New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.32% and a negative net margin of 67.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment Corp will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 14th. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.22%.

NRZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Nomura Securities lifted their target price on New Residential Investment from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on New Residential Investment from $18.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Argus lowered New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised New Residential Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. New Residential Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.44.

In related news, Director Alan L. Tyson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $50,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 125,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,932.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Sloves bought 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $26,712.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,553.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 63,600 shares of company stock valued at $368,812 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

