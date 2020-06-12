Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.11% of Nexstar Media Group worth $2,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,871,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,647,000 after buying an additional 636,305 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,031,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,287,000 after purchasing an additional 9,208 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 228.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,234,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,747,000 after purchasing an additional 858,343 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter worth $87,109,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 733,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,999,000 after purchasing an additional 135,977 shares during the period.

NXST stock opened at $84.25 on Friday. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a one year low of $43.37 and a one year high of $133.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.25 and a 200-day moving average of $95.70.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The business’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other news, insider William Sally sold 631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total value of $35,127.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,716.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $469,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,010 shares of company stock valued at $2,391,193 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nexstar Media Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.25.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

