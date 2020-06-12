NFC Investments LLC Sells 500 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

NFC Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,562 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. NFC Investments LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $12,315,435,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 442,643 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $69,805,000 after acquiring an additional 47,658,854 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,849,067,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771,223 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Microsoft by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,404,917 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,479,739,000 after acquiring an additional 5,287,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,889,017 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,451,565,000 after buying an additional 3,836,507 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $186.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $181.55 and its 200 day moving average is $166.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,419.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $130.71 and a 1 year high of $198.52.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Microsoft from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Wedbush upped their target price on Microsoft from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Microsoft from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.91.

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

