Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) Position Cut by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its holdings in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) by 7.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,144 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,004 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Noah were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Noah in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Noah in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Guinness Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Noah by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Noah in the fourth quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Noah by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,699 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. 52.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NOAH. Citigroup upgraded Noah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Noah from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th.

Shares of NYSE:NOAH opened at $25.83 on Friday. Noah Holdings Limited has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $45.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.45 and a 200-day moving average of $29.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.41.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The asset manager reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 27.58%. The company had revenue of $57.16 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Noah Holdings Limited will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Noah Company Profile

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

