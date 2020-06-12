Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.45 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) will post sales of $1.45 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Northern Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.45 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.46 billion. Northern Trust reported sales of $1.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northern Trust will report full year sales of $5.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.82 billion to $6.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.39 billion to $6.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Northern Trust.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Northern Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $89.50 to $84.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.05.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total transaction of $424,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark C. Gossett sold 5,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total transaction of $424,954.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Northern Trust by 429.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 450 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $87.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.82. Northern Trust has a 1-year low of $60.67 and a 1-year high of $110.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 42.23%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

